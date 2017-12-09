Gainsborough on snow alert for Sunday

Snow could affect the Gainsborough area on Sunday after The Met Office issued an amber warning for parts of Lincolnshire.

The alert for the East Midlands will be in force between 4am and 6pm on Sunday. It warns that 10cm of snow could fall across the region, with 15cm-20cm possible in some places.

A spokesperson for The Met Office said: "A spell of snow is expected over a central swathe of the UK on Sunday.

"This snow will start to develop during the early hours of Sunday with the heaviest and most persistent snow then likely during Sunday morning."

Lincolnshire County Council said its gritters will be on-call around the clock. The gritters treat almost 2,000 miles of the county’s network, including all A and B roads.

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager, said: “We’ll be doing everything we can to keep local roads safe for people.

“Our gritters will be making multiple runs, but people need to recognise that although salt is a big help, even gritted routes can be treacherous, so please do take extra care when out on the roads."

As a result of the forecast, Highways England has issued its own Severe Weather Alert for snow for Sunday, and is advising road users to take extra care, to allow plenty of extra time to complete journeys and to consider whether a journey is absolutely necessary before setting out, by first checking the very latest forecast and road conditions.

Phil Stockford, emergency planning manager at Highways England, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”