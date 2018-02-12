Gainsborough MP welcomes work to save Queen Victoria’s Tomb

Gainsborough’s MP has welcomed a decision to undertake significant works to preserve and restore Queen Victoria’s final resting place.

The Royal Mausoleum at Frogmore contains the tomb of Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert, but has been closed to the public since 2007 after it was declared structurally unsound.

Sir Edward Leigh wrote to Buckingham Palace last month noting that Frogmore Mausoleum is “the resting place of one of Britain’s greatest and longest-reigning monarchs” and a “building of great historical significance”.

The case of the Royal Mausoleum was singled out during a 2009 hearing of the Public Accounts Commission while Sir Edward served as chairman of the parliamentary spending watchdog.

Sir Michael Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, noted in his reply that, since the 2009 hearing “we have embarked on an extensive programme of environmental monitoring”.

“The results of this monitoring has led to certain temporary works being undertaken which have facilitated the drying out of the mausoleum, which means we are now in a position to begin a major phase of repair later this year,” Mr Stevens added.

Sir Edward said: “I am delighted that Buckingham Palace are ensuring the necessary work is being done to restore this beautiful mausoleum.”