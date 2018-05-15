Gainsborough MP has pledged his support to Indoor Bowls Club

Gainsborough’s MP has pledged his support to the Indoor Bowls Club in its search for a new venue.

Sir Edward Leigh has written to West Lindsey District Council urging them to consider an alternative to closing the indoor bowls hall at the leisure centre in Gainsborough.

He said: “Members of the Bowls Club have suggested the establishment of a charitable trust with a community asset transfer could help secure the future of the bowls hall whether at the West Lindsey Leisure Centre or at another location.

“These are local residents who do not want to be a burden on the ratepayer but understandably they would like to carry on bowling.

“I have written to the district council supporting their proposals and asking the Chief Executive to investigate.”

Sir Edward pointed out in his letter that the district council did not fully anticipate the strength of objection that would be raised when the decision was taken.

He hailed the proposed alternative as “a very practical plan which would ameliorate the loss of this important venue to local residents while keeping factors of cost in mind as well”.

Members of the bowls club also held another demonstration outside of the district council offices at the Guildhall in Gainsborough.

Club member, Linda Grocock, said: “The demonstration was held by about 30 people.

“Unfortunately so many of our competitive bowlers were in leagues playing out of town otherwise the numbers would have been far higher.

“The response from passing traffic was excellent.

“But more importantly after the meeting, where we held a silent public protest with our banners while the council business was carried out, we had the opportunity to talk to councillors and a dialogue was started.”

West Lindsey district councillors voted down a 1,900 signature petition to save the bowling hall at West Lindsey Leisure Centre last month.

The authority now plans to turn the hall, which is located at West Lindsey Leisure Centre into a health and wellbeing hub as part of a £1.4 million revamp.