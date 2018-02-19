Gainsborough Indoor Bowls Club members feel ‘penalised’ by the council’s decision to close hall

Members of Gainsborough’s indoor bowls club are ‘shocked’ that its hall is set to close at the end of the season.

West Lindsey District Council announced the bowl’s hall closure with the plans to turn the space into a large health and wellbeing area, making way for a range of other opportunities which includes short mat bowls.

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, Coun Sheila Bibb, said: “The decision was made as part of the proposals for £1.4 million to be spent refurbishing the West Lindsey Leisure Centre, concentrating on bringing under-utilised areas in to wider use.

“Given the need to maximise income and reduce public subsidies, the fact that the bowls area is only used during the winter months brought the sustainability of the facility under scrutiny.

“Members of the Bowls Club have been invited to look at the plans and meet representatives of the council and Everyone Active. The open forum will be held at West Lindsey Leisure Centre at 1pm on Thursday, February 22. Details of alternative facilities and activities will be provided on the day.”

Club secretary, Barry Grocock, said: “The present bowls hall is a wonderful facility in Gainsborough during the winter months for some of the older members of the community to try and keep themselves active. It is also used during the summer months by certain bowls members who are not strong enough to bowl outside.

“We are always being told to think about our health by our doctors and the media and to keep active but the council are deliberately taking the very thing away from us we do to keep active.

“Of all the community, it seems very unfair to us that it is the older generation who will be penalised.

And club treasurer, Enid Underwood, said: “It was really a shock when I received the letter. Out of our 172 members 99.99 per cent of them are pensioners.

“You here so much on the news about helping to combat loneliness and depression and this helps towards that. It doesn’t seem fair.”