Gainsborough high school pupils raise funds for Cambodia trip

Pupils from a Gainsborough school have raised more than £500 towards their trip to Cambodia next summer.

Five enterprising young people from Queen Elizabeth’s High School hosted a coffee morning at Misterton Fire Station on Saturday, May 5.

The students will be undertaking a number of projects when they visit Cambodia next year.

These include helping disadvantaged children and building accommodation and schools.

Visitors to the event were able to have a drink, buy delicious cakes and buns and take part in various competitions.

There was also a prize draw, chocolate tombola and a chance to look around the fire appliances and station.

Pictured are Queen Elizabeth’s High School students Max, Tom, Amelia, Jess, and Peter who would like to thank everyone who supported the event.