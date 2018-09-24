Gainsborough Heritage Centre needs more helping hands

Gainsborough Heritage Centre is appealing for more volunteers to help run the museum in order for it to maintain its current opening hours.

Andrew Birkitt, centre chairman, said, “I have a fantastic team that has created a welcoming centre for the local community, and for people far and wide to learn about Gainsborough’s heritage.

“We will continue to do this however, we want to look forward rather than go back so we are calling out to the community to lend a hand.”

The centre will be opening its doors for volunteer recruitment sessions this weekend, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 29 and 11am to 4pm on Sunday, September 30 .

For more details, call 01427 610526 or email chairman@gainsboroughheritage.com