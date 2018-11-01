Gainsborough folk urged to try giving the gift of volunteering this Christmas

You might not be decking the halls and trawling the supermarket aisles just yet, writes Heather Arnatt, Voluntary Centre Services area co-ordinator for West Lindsey.

But that time of year will shortly be upon us and we’re expecting once again to hear from volunteers offering their free time over the festive period.

Organisations across the district welcome volunteers who are willing to go that bit further to spread the festive cheer.

But this does take some planning and, just like finding that elusive special gift, some people can leave it all a bit too late.

Here are our top tips for getting involved this Christmas.

First, try microvolunteering.

Microvolunteering is any small, selfless action that helps you to make an impact on your community online without leaving home or getting out of your pyjamas.

These opportunities take from as little as 30 seconds to 30 minutes.

Second, look out for Christmas parcel collections at your local supermarket and around town.

Or, if you’re not keen on the colder winter days, you could offer a kind word to someone feeling low over the festive period online at www.helpfromhome.org

Next, ask friends, colleagues and neighbours (and check your Gainsborough Standard) to see if there is an event planned in your local community.

You could even let us here at Voluntary Centre Services (VCS) know about an event you are planning so that we can help more people to get involved.

Thinking about something longer term?

Here at VCS we’ll always do our best to find you an opportunity at Christmas.

But in reality there are people who need your help all year round.

Follow the VCS advent calendar on Facebook from December 1 to find your perfect role for the new year.

The final festive tip is, unlike your last-minute shopping, don’t leave it until Christmas Eve to think about phoning VCS about volunteering over the holidays.

VCS has appointments available every week throughout the year.

Whatever you are looking for over Christmas, just drop VCS a line and they’ll help to get the bauble rolling.

You can contact VCS on 01427 613470 or email westlindsey@voluntarycentreservices.org.uk

Alternatively, call into the VCS office at the Guildhall in Marshall’s Yard, in Gainsborough from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.