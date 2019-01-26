Gainsborough crash seriously injures pedestrian in his 80's and closes road

A pedestrian in his 80's has been seriously injured in a collision in Gainsborough.

Corringham Road, where the collision happened today, Saturday, January 26, is now closed to traffic.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "We are at the scene of a collision between a bus and pedestrian (a man in his 80's) who has been seriously injured. Corringham Road is currently closed in both directions and motorists should avoid the area.

"This happened at 7.08am this morning and any witnesses, including motorists who may have dashcam footage, should call 101 quoting incident 71 of today."