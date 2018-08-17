Gainsborough consultancy firm makes the move to Marshall’s Yard

A business coaching consultancy is the latest company to relocate to new office premises at Gainsborough’s Marshall’s Yard.

Pozitive Minds was founded in 2015 by Gainsborough-based Jill Cowley, who previously worked as a community nurse in the town.

After making a career change three years ago Jill has built up a strong client list and is now looking to further expand her growing business from her new 650 sq ft. premises at The Pattern Store.

“Marshall’s Yard is a great location for Pozitive Minds and it is fantastic to have the opportunity to further expand my business here in the heart of Gainsborough,” said Jill, who was recently crowned Business Woman of the Year at the North Notts Business Women Awards.

“I have some amazing clients, from right across the region to nationally, and am looking forward to working with new clients as well as continuing the great relationship I have with so many local and regional companies.”

Centre Manager Alison Shipperbottom added: “We are delighted to welcome Jill to Marshall’s Yard and would like to wish her all the very best in her new offices.”