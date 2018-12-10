Gainsborough company in good elf for charity

Employees at Acis in Gainsborough are donning pointy ears and curly shoes throughout this month to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

The social housing provider is among a number of local organisations out to show there’s snow better way to help end dementia than by unleashing their inner elf.

Participants can take part in the scheme at any time throughout the month by wearing fancy dress, baking or playing festive games.

Jill Dickson from Acis said: “Many of our staff and customers are affected by dementia so it felt like a worthwhile cause to get involved in.

“Last year we had all of our management and executive team in full elf outfits for the day.

“It’s a good way for people to lead by example and have a bit of fun and last year we raised more than £400 that one day.”