Gainsborough chip shop serves up battered Creme Eggs as Easter treat

A Gainsborough fish and chip shop has launched an extra treat for its customers just in time for Easter.

Following on from the success of its jumbo battered pigs in blankets at Christmas, Adam’s Bay Take Away and Restaurant, on Bridge Road, launched its new battered Creme Egg on Monday, March 5.

Adam's Bay fish and chip shop launch battered Cadbury Creme Egg, pictured is Jade Hearn.

Helena Papadamou, owner of Adam’s Bay, said: “The reaction on our Facebook page has been huge.

“The battered Creme Eggs have caused a great debate.

“In December we created the jumbo battered pigs in blankets and they were a phenomenal success. And due to the success we extended the sale of them until March.

“We then sat down with our chefs and discussed what the next seasonal phenomenon could be. We considered Easter eggs, but due to their size we steered away from that.

Gavin Cowan preparing some of the battered Creme Eggs.

“With the centres of the Creme Egg being so gooey, we knew it would melt and taste sublime when teamed with the savoury taste of the batter.

“We love the idea of creating something every season and would love some suggestions for our summer taste sensation.

“We are always looking for new ways to keep our menu interesting and on trend, and to keep our customers excited and reach out to new customers.

“We’ll be serving the eggs both in our takeaway and restaurant throughout March.

Thea Adams, six, tastes the new sweet treat.

“In the restaurant we’ll be giving our diners the option to have their egg served in an egg cup with either a sweet waffle as dipping soldiers or the savoury option of chips.

“We’re very much open to hearing what our customers would like to try next. All suggestions for the summer are welcome.”

The eggs are available now and are being sold individually for £1.20, or you can get a box of six for £6.