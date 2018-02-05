Gainsborough Beer Festival pulls in £1,920 for charity

A cheque for £1,920 has been presented to Prostate Cancer UK following the 9th Gainsborough Beer Festival.

A total of £960 was collected during the three-day festival in October, which has been matched by HSBC as part of its community fundraising scheme.

Mark Sim, from organisers Gainsborough CAMRA, said: “We would like to congratulate and say thank-you to all the volunteers who helped at the festival, to all the people who made donations, the staff at Gainsborough Old Hall and to HSBC UK for all contributing to raise this fantastic amount for Prostate Cancer UK.”