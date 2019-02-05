Gainsborough and Morton Strider Paschal is getting ready for his 142nd marathon

A member of the Gainsborough and Morton Striders is about to embark on his 142nd marathon.

Paschal Moran, 73, from Gainsborough, is taking part in this year’s London Marathon on Sunday, April 28.

This will be Paschal’s 30th outing in this event, adding to the incredible total of 141 marathons that he has completed during his extensive running career.

Paschal has raised considerable sums of money for charities when competing in running events over distances from 10k up to 80 and 100 mile, long distance, endurance races.

Paschal said: “I started running when I was 36-years-old and it was the London Marathon which got me started.

“I first saw it on the television and it got me interested so I started running a bit.

“I haven’t always been able to get in as it’s very popular but I eventually got in in 1987 but I had already done a few other one’s before that.

“I am hoping to do thisyear’s in about four and a half hours.”

Paschal’s personal best is two hours, 49 minutes and 10 seconds which he achieved in 1989.

When preparing for a marathon Paschal said he used to run around 70 to 80 miles a week.

He said: “I still do about 30 miles a week as well as hill walking.

“I don’t do as much as I did 20 years ago as I wouldn’t be able to run.

“I would have nothing left for the race.

“I have run in 12 different countries and I have been to Ireland three times.

“I have also done off road runs.

“The longest distance was 100 miles.

“I like to try different races. I did one once where you had to carry a back pack full of a survival kit.”

On this occasion Paschal will be raising money for the Gainsborough Heart Support Group, which is affiliated to the British Heart foundation.

The groups main criteria is to fund raise, support and benefit people and organisations in Gainsborough and the surrounding area.

With this in mind the group will be looking for donations and sponsorship for Paschal when he takes part in the London Marathon.

More details regarding the group can be viewed on its Facebook page.

And sponsorship forms can be obtained by emailing gainsboroughheartsupport@btinternet.com.

Ian Loxley, event coordinator at the Gainsborough Heart Support Group, said: “We are most grateful to Paschal for agreeing to raise funds for the group and wish him all the very best for his training and the successful completion of this year’s London Marathon.”