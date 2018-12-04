Funding will help Worksop homeless charity build more flats for homeless people

A Worksop homeless charity has received £75,000 of funding from Natwest which will be used to help build self contained flats for homeless people.

HOPE Community Services is relocating its office function to an unused space above its Worksop shop and will be converting its former premises into move on accommodation for the homeless thanks to the funding package from Natwest.

HOPE Community Services is currently renovating the first floor of its Queen Street shop.

The team will then relocate to the site in late November, freeing up its previous location on Queen Street for development.

The charity’s old three story office space will be transformed into eight self contained flats for homeless individuals in the area.

HOPE Community Services is working with the Landaid Trust, Clothworkers Federation, Help the Homeless, Beatrice Lang and Trusthouse Foundation, to complete the renovation early 2019.

The new flats will offer those experiencing homelessness a refuge from the streets, just as the worst of the winter weather hits.

Alan Diggles, CEO of HOPE Community Services, said: “We are always looking to increase the capacity of our accommodation and help more vulnerable people in need of support.

“The first floor above our clothing store has been left unused for almost 15 years, but we have never had the spare funds available to renovate it.

“Thanks to the funding from Natwest, we are able to transform the space into new offices and convert our old office premises into accommodation who are most in need.”

HOPE currently provides the only directly accessible emergency accommodation hostel in Nottinghamshire and it will be trying to help more homeless people across the county.

Luke Allen, relationship manager at Natwest, said: “HOPE has already helped hundreds of homeless people by providing them with shelter and support to find permanent accommodation.

“The funding from Natwest will allow an indispensable local charity continue to help even more people find homes.”

The charity was established in 1996 as a response to help those living on the streets and has grown to a team of more than 50 staff and volunteers helping hundreds of homeless people in the region each year.