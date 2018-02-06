Fruit and veg shop bows out after 25 years- but popular delivery service will soldier on

A respected fruit and veg shop that has been providing the people of Worksop with locally-sourced produce for a quarter of a century is set to to close its doors.

Family-run business the Priory Fruit Shop, which began as a stall on Worksop market 25 years ago, has cited “changing shopping habits” and high rates as the reasons behind the closure.

Owner Steve Wild along with his wife, Sandra,and stepson, Philip, have operated the shop in the Priory Shopping Centre for 13 years- but say it’s “sadly no longer profitable”.

“We’re incredibly sad to be closing up,” said Steve.

“But shopping habits have changed.

“We opened a separate unit on Claylands Avenue to cope with demand, but the rates were too high.”

But it’s certainly not all doom and gloom, added Steve.

The business will continue to operate its popular delivery service which has gone “from strength to strength” in the past year, and now delivers as far as the Blyth and Dinnington areas.

“Our delivery service is still really popular and is what we have chosen to focus on,” said Steve.

“What makes it so well-liked is the fact our fruit and vegetables are locally sourced and tend to be fresher than what you’d get in a supermarket.

“They’re hand and quality picked.

“Shoppers are not only increasingly health-conscious, but conscious of the environment, so the fact our produce comes in paper bag as opposed to plastic packaging is also a plus for customers.”

You can support the Priory Fruit Shop by liking their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/prioryfruitshop, with the chance to win free fruit and veg boxes regularly.

You can order a fruit and veg box by sending the business a message or by calling Steve on: 07730882232.

The business also offers fruit “snack boxes” for offices and fruit hampers.