From The Spread Arrows to Mar-grit Thatcher: the winners of Lincolnshire’s gritter naming competition have been revealed

The winners of a competition to name Lincolnshire’s four biggest gritters have been revealed.

Almost 300 entries were received after the county council asked residents to help it come up with names, looking for creative and witty suggestions with a Lincolnshire theme.

The four winning suggestions are: The Spread Arrows, Sir Ice-acc Newton, The Jolly Gritterman and Mar-grit Thatcher.

Councillor Clio Perraton-Williams, executive support councillor for highways at the authority, said: “We’ve had some great suggestions and it was really difficult to pick just four.

“However, the winning entries were particularly creative and original and all had a distinct Lincolnshire connection.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part – I think that we’ve been able to come up with four fantastic names for our gritters!”