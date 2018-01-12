‘Friendly, cheerful and popular’ Gainsborough resident turns 100

A gathering of family and friends helped Gainsborough stalwart Edna Ratcliffe celebrate her 100th birthday.

The centenarian, who resides at Redcote Residential Home, celebrated the milestone on January 4, which included a visit by Gainsborough mayor Sally Loates.

Born in Gringley on the Hill, Edna moved to Gainsborough soon after. She attended school until the age of 14 before entering into service for many local households. She also worked at the Gaumont cinema.

Care home manager Jane Green said: “Edna loved dancing and was well known in Gainsborough for being so friendly and cheerful.

“!She is a popular resident at Redcote.”