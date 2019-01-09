Fresh plan for bungalows to be built in Beckingham

Another bid has been mounted to build houses on agricultural land in the picturesque village of Beckingham.

An outline planning application is with Bassetlaw District Council for a mixture of starter homes for young people trying to get on the property ladder and retirement-style properties for over-55s.

A similar proposal for the site, which is between Walkeringham Road and Vicarage Lane, was rejected in December 2017.

The new scheme has been put forward on behalf of the applicant by an agent, the Doncaster-based consultancy, Max Design.

All the homes would be bungalows, with front and back gardens and space for car parking, and would be “designed in a traditional style that would blend into the rural landscape”. They would come complete with a community allotment for residents to use.

The applicants promise the development would “not exacerbate existing land and drainage or sewerage issues in the village” and would not represent a flooding risk.

The council, which is being urged to accept the proposal to help meet the need for extra housing in the area, is expected to make a decision by March.

However, the plan has already met with opposition from villagers. One said it was on Green Belt land that should not be built on, and would lead to extra traffic that Beckingham couldn’t cope with.