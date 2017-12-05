FREE! Festive poinsettia plant from Darfoulds Nursery worth £2.50

The Guardian has teamed up with Darfoulds Nursery in Whitwell to give readers a special offer just in time for the festive season- a beautiful poinsettia plant, worth £2.50.

Poinsettias, which are a lustrous red in colour and also come in pink and white, have been given as traditional Christmas gifts since the 1800s - and now you can grab your own absolutely free.

Just cut out the coupon in this week’s paper (OUT FRIDAY AND IN SELECTED STORES THURDAY EVENING) and present it to a member of staff until Thursday, December 14.

Darfoulds Nursery is the only garden centre in the region that grow poinsettia plants.

Because they are home grown, these gorgeous plants grow to a large size and last longer.

Don’t forget to visit the Nursery on Wednesdays from 1pm-6pm, Saturdays 9am-5pm and Sundays from 10am-4pm in the weeks leading up to Christmas, and every day Christmas week, when children can meet Father Christmas in his magical grotto.

Youngsters who are waiting can relax in the marquee and ride a reindeer or enjoy a Christmas craft activity.

Darfoulds is also selling a range of fabulous nordman Christmas trees from just £19.99, and a variety of christmas decorations and gifts.

If you need a caffeine fix or are feeling peckish after that, visitors can sit back and enjoy delicious meals, snacks and drinks at the on-site cafe, the Greenhouse Coffee Shop.