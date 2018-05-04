Fraudsters are targeting elderly and vulnerable people

Lincolnshire Police have today (Friday, May 4) received eight reports of Police Impersonation Fraud targeting elderly and vulnerable members of the public.

This offence involves victims being told to purchase high value goods, or to withdraw large amounts of cash to hand over to a police officer who will visit their address to collect it, at a later time.

The fraudsters allege the goods or the money are counterfeit items.

Please be aware that the police would never ask anyone to do this.

If you have been contacted by anyone claiming to be a police officer who is asking you to buy goods or hand over cash, or would like to report anything of this nature to authorities, please call the police on 101 and report to Action Fraud on 0300 1232040.

If you have any concerns about any call from someone claiming to be from the police, please hang up and call 101 from a different phone.

Experience tells the police that fraudsters will hit an area repeatedly in a short space of time so further attempts could be imminent. The police are asking people to make their elderly family members aware of this scam, and to raise as much awareness as possible.