Former Gainsborough pub could be given new lease of life as a shop

A planning application has been submitted to renovate the former Crooked Billet pub into a shop.

The pub on Crooked Billet Street, could be set for a new lease of life.

The planning application also includes space for four cars to park.

Should permission be granted, the shop will be staffed by two employees, and open every day from 7am-10pm.

However, the application has been opposed by residents, who cite traffic problem, and noise as reasons they object to the opening of a shop.

One resident said: “We already have Co-op just feet away, which has its own car park.

The location of this as a shop would create more problems with traffic.

“We already have traffic issues and this will add to it.

“We are a village and do not need two shops.”

Another added: “Due to the position of the property increased traffic will cause a greater hazard than it already presents.”