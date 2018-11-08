Fly-tipper fined after dumping his sofa in Creswell

A man who dumped a sofa is among a number of people prosecuted for fly-tipping and littering in Bassetlaw.

A vehicle belonging to Adam Cutts, of Kings Street, Creswell, was seen by a member who reported the illegal dumping of a brown sofa close to Kilton Forest Golf Course on May 21.

Cutts admitted to being at the location on May 21, but denied dumping the sofa.

Due to the evidence supplied by the member of the public, including a photograph. Cutts was issued with a fixed penalty notice of £400 for depositing waste.

However, he failed to pay the fine within 14 days.

The council pursued a prosecution and while Cutts did not attend Mansfield County Court, he was found guilty and was ordered to pay a fine of £660, costs of £616.15 and a victim surcharge of £66.

The council has also secured a number of successful prosecutions in relation to littering and failure to provide the council with information.

Aaron Brown, of The Oval, Retford, was ordered to pay a fine of £100, costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £30 for failing to provide the council with specific information.

A witness reported to Bassetlaw Council that a drinks can had been thrown from a vehicle on North Road, Retford, on May 2.

Following DVLA checks, a notice was issued to Brown who was believed to be the registered keeper of the vehicle.

Brown failed to respond to the notice and pleaded guilty at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Carly Hill, of Wayland Road, Sheffield, was ordered to pay a fine of £440, costs of £527.25 and a victim surcharge of £44 after failing to provide the council with specific information that was requested.

A witness reported to the district council that a cigarette butt had been thrown from a vehicle on Carlton Road, Worksop, on Thursday, June 7.