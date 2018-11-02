Flooding fears alarm villagers in Scotter

Worried residents in Scotter warn the village could soon be overwhelmed by flooding unless action is taken.

High Street was under water during the summer after a freak thunderstorm that dropped an inch of rain inside ten minutes.

A resident surveys the damage after High Street in Scotter is flooded.

And villagers fear that the area’s drainage system is no longer able to cope with sudden, heavy downpours, which are becoming more frequent.

Spokesman Mark Powell, 67, whose family have lived on High Street for hundreds of years, said: “It is a crazy situation that has been allowed to develop, and can only get worse.

“The problem is that more than 100 houses have been built on nearby grassland which used to drain naturally into a dyke, on to a beck and then finally into the River Eau, taking three or four days.

“But the dyke has been filled in, which means the water is now instantaneously piped into the drain under High Street, and it can’t take it.

“There needs to be another relief point from the drain. Reinstating the dyke would cost a fortune.”

For Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Clio Perraton-Williams said: “We are aware of the flooding, and investigations into the cause are ongoing. Once we’ve identifed what’s behind it, we’ll decide what needs to be done to prevent it happening in future.”