First celebrity judge for Worksop’s Got Talent announced

The first celebrity judge for this year’s Worksop Got Talent has been revealed as Love Island contestant, Alex Miller.

Alex, who has also won Specsavers’ ‘Spectacle Wearer Of The Year’, took part in this year’s series of the reality show.

During his appearance on the programme he was caught up in one of the biggest love triangles of the series.

Alex will be joined by further celebrity judges, who will be announced in due course.

The hosts of the show are Coronation Street actress, Kym Marsh and male model, Sam Reece.

Worksop’s Got Talent is now in it’s third year after it was set up in 2016 to fundraise for the eye charity RP Fighting Blindness and has so far raised more than £13,000.

This year’s event take place on Friday, October 26, at North Notts Arena.

Tickets are still available. They are £10 and can be brought from North Notts Arena.

Auditions are still taking place and to apply, visit www.worksopsgottalent.co.uk.