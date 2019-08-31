Firefighters tackle early hours blaze in Gainsborough Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at a property in Gainsborough. Crews from Gainsborough and Lincolnshire North were called after reports of a fire on Gordon Street at 12.40am. Gordon Street Gainsborough They used a hosereel jet breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera during the operation. Here's what to expect from the weather as the weekend begins