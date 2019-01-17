Firefighters tackle car fire after crash in Morton Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Gainsborough firefighters have attended a car fire in Morton this morning, Thursday, January 17 following a collision. The collision which happened on Laughton Lane at about 9am resulted in the car fire. The collision happened onLaughton Lane A fire and rescue spokesman said there was "fire damage to engine compartment of vehicle". New children's clothes shop praised for breatstfeeding friendly policies