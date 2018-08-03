Firefighters have finished dealing with Worksop fire

After six days firefighters finished dealing with a fire in Worksop last night (Thursday, August 2).
The crews left the incident at the Sandy Lane Industrial Estate off Sandy Lane , Worksop, at around 6.20pm.
Crews were called to the fire at 11.15pm on Saturday, July 28.
