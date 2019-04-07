Firefighters called to building fire in Fenton

Fire crews from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire were called to a building fire in Fenton yesterday (Saturday, April 6).

A crew from Saxilby, two from Lincoln North and one from Tuxford attended the scene in Lincoln Road, Fenton at around 8.45pm.

The fire was located in roof area, wood burner and centre of property.

There was fire damage to roof and water damage to ground floor of building.

It was extinguished using two hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus and thermal imaging camera.

It was caused by fire spreading from log burner.

There were no injuries.