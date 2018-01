Firefighters battled property blaze in Gainsborough this morning.

At 08:49 crews from Gainsborough Fire & Rescue Service, Saxilby Fire & Rescue Service as well as a crew from Retford attended a property fire on Dickenson Terrace, Gainsborough.

Breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish the flames.

No injuries reported.

The fire service said further are updates to follow, when available.