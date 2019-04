Firefighters tackled a car fire that broke out in the midnight hour in Gainsborough.

Crews from Gainsborough arrived at Park Springs Road at around midnight (on Monday, April 29) where they found the vehicle ablaze.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and a dry powder extinguisher to put out the fire.

Nobody is thought to have been hurt.

