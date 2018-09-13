Firefighters attend two fires on same Saxilby street

Firefighters from Saxilby yesterday (Wednesday, September 12) attended two incidents in the same street.

Just before 2pm they were called to reports of a fire in the open in Broxholme Lane which had been caused by a controlled burn left unattended.

Fire engine

There was severe fire damage to a small quantity of waste wood and tractor which they extinguished using one hosereel.

Then at around 2.30pm they returned to Broxholme Lane to another fire in the open.

They found severe fire damage to one derelict mobile caravan and extinguished this with one hose reel.