Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to a road traffic collision in Gainsborough overnight.

The incident occurred in Harpswell Lane, Hemswell, shortly after midnight and involved two vehicles.

A spokesman for the service said: “Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release one casualty, who was then transported to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Trust.”

As yet, no further information has been released about the condition of the casualty.