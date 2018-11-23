Find out what the weather will be like this weekend

The weekend is almost here and lots of people will be wondering what the weather has in store.

According to the latest Met Office forecast for the East Midlands, Friday night will be largely cloudy to start with some patchy drizzle. Later in the night, some clearer weather will push in from the east - though there will be a risk of showers. The minimum temperature will be 5C.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday and winds will remain light. Overnight, showers will slowly ease with clear spells allowing a patchy frost to form inland. The maximum temperature will be 9C.

It will be cloudy and cool for most on Sunday.

Whatever you're up to, have a great weekend.