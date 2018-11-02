Find out what the stars have in store for you next week

Wondering whether the cosmic forces will align and provide you with a spot of luck in the near future?

Russell Grant’s Weekly Horoscopes for the week beginning Saturday, November 3 are below.

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

A friend isn’t being as open with you as they are implying, which is disappointing. You happen to know they aren’t telling you everything but you aren’t yet ready to confront them. It isn’t like you to be secretive but you feel you have to be, to protect your own interests. Include a favourite hobby in your schedule. If you have nothing to fill your spare hours, think back to activities you loved as a child. Going back to a favourite pastime could be fun.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

A neighbour or elderly relative is making life difficult for you. The more you do for them, the more they demand. No matter how hard you try to please them, the less grateful they seem to be. If you can’t avoid this person, at least ignore their curt remarks. Someone in a position of authority will put a worthwhile opportunity your way. Be ready to give a quick response. Any hesitation could mean the chance will be lost and the offer will go to someone else.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

It feels wonderful to have a strong connection with someone who respects and admires you. The two of you share similar dreams and priorities. What's more exciting is there’s always something new to find out about each other, regardless of how long you’ve been together. If money is tight impulse shopping could be a cause for regret. Is it time to cut up your credit cards? Paying off all your debts will put you back on solid ground. Stay focused on your financial goals.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Conflict over household finances is draining your energy. You might feel as if you are robbing Peter to pay Paul. Stay calm and discuss the situation with an older relative. They might offer to loan you enough to cover payment of regular bills. Turn down an invitation to go to a glamorous event or expensive restaurant. You will prefer intimate liaisons to big social gatherings. Quiet pleasures and activities will give you most contentment and happiness.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Someone who was once friendly and affectionate is now keeping their distance. It feels like a good friend is now pushing you away. If this is a romantic partner, there is no hand holding, hugging or eye-contact and this is making you nervous. If you aren't sure about the future of this relationship, arrange a heart to heart discussion. You have a tendency to work far too hard. Spending long hours at work is not good for your health. Make time in your schedule for relaxation.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

You know what you want and what steps to take to get it. Have you thought about how your partner and other loved ones feel about your plans? Your determination does you credit but someone feels you are drifting apart. Try not to neglect those who matter most to you. A senior colleague’s attitude is rubbing you the wrong way. Keep your thoughts to yourself as this person could make you an offer, later in the week that you won’t want to refuse.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Arrangements involving a group of people may not go as well as you were expecting. You need to be extra patient with someone who keeps slowing everything down. Although progress is painstakingly slow, at least you are moving forward. An offer or opportunity will sound amazing but your intuition will tell you to stop and think. Look back on a similar situation where you acted impulsively and remind yourself of how the deal fell through. What did you learn from this?

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Nothing gets finished when you do too much at once. You’re squeezing as much as possible into every waking hour but this isn’t working. Moving from one job to another prevents you from giving any one thing your undivided attention. Let other people share some of the load. Take some time off to pamper yourself with physical and sensual comforts of all kinds. Go for a massage, eat your fill at a fancy restaurant or lose yourself in a book by your favourite author.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

It is time to take control of your path now. What is holding you back from doing what you want to do and from saying what needs to be said? There are projects you feel passionate about and it doesn’t matter if other people don’t like them. Now is the time to find your inner fire and take the initiative. Some intense activity could lead to a sprained wrist or ankle. Pursue favourite sports and hobbies but take care as you could be vulnerable to hand or foot injuries.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

It will be business as usual as the week begins but something about the days seem different. You feel a mix of nervousness and excitement whenever you think of an appointment, interview or meeting that’s ahead. If you decide to accept an offer or opportunity, prepare for your life to get busier. You will have luck with a project or idea that has been on the back burner as soon as it is brought out into the open. Financial gain could come through a new business.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

You’re itching to spend some cash and the shops attract. You keep returning to the same online auction sites. Resist the urge to buy an extravagant gift for your partner or a youngster. Buying someone flowers will delight them and should appease your urge to spend. Someone will try to convince you to agree with their decisions. You might not like some of their ideas in which case, pay them no heed. What’s important is you have the confidence to call the shots.

PISCES (February 20th-March20th)

If you’re planning on doing some home entertaining don’t go overboard in an effort to impress. Instead of splashing out on extravagant items which will never be used again, you will make just as big an impression on your guests through using your imagination. With your mind on various matters, you could be easily distracted. One way to cut the chance of making mistakes is to take more time over what you are doing. Listening to music will help ease any tension you are feeling