Final plans submitted for 111 homes near Gainsborough

Final plans for 111 homes in a village near Gainsborough have been submitted as part of a controversial housing development.

Taylor Wimpey Ltd lodged the plans for land at Church Lane, Saxilby, in order to complete a wider development which was given the green light back in 2015.

The site would form part of a 230-home plan, led by Lindum Homes, which includes a retirement village of 60 homes, plus estate roads and open spaces.

A five-day public inquiry was held into the proposal after West Lindsey District Council had initially refused the plan.

Councillors rejected the proposal over concerns the development would have on the “rural character” of the village.

The plans also attracted some opposition from local people who feared the plan would overpower the “traditional village” and have an impact on services.

But the government gave the go-ahead for the development after planning inspector Keith Manning said the homes would be “sustainable”.

A total of 199 homes have since been approved at the site following the decision.

Now, the final phase of the project has been submitted to the district council.

A total of 27 five-bedroom, 70 four-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom homes are included in the proposal.

Meanwhile 267 car parking spaces would be provided, including 66 visitor spaces and 49 garage spaces.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: “We have prepared a reserved matters planning application to provide 111 high-quality new homes, including much-needed three, four and five bedroom homes which contribute towards meeting the housing needs in the local area.

“If our application is approved, we will contribute towards an efficient transport network including walking and cycling links within Saxilby, as well as bringing other economic benefits to the local area.”