Fashion week to support Macmillan this year

Spring is here and finally the nights are lighter, the sun is (sometimes) shining and spirits begin to lift, writes Jamie Davenport.

Children take great joy in everything that is Easter and for me and Macmillan, there is great joy in the amount of fundraising going on locally.

Last month I spoke about the new Macmillan Cancer Support Centre being developed in Lincoln Hospital.

It’s causing quite the buzz and I can’t thank people enough for the support that is being shown all over the county for such an important service launching this summer.

In between other things, I’m heavily involved with Lincoln Fashion Week this year, as Macmillan was chosen to be the official charity for 2019.

There’s loads to see and take part in, but I’m most excited about the Grand Finale Fashion Show at Lincoln Cathedral on May 17.

On May 10 and 11, volunteers will be on the streets collecting money for Macmillan in Victorian fancy dress, as well as taking part in a tea party in the St Marks area of Lincoln.

On May 13, you can find out more about Macmillan in the Waterside Shopping Centre and on May 15, you can stop by Macmillan’s coffee morning at the same location.

The finale show sees high street names showing off their collections, whilst raising money for the charity through ticket sales and a luxury raffle.

If you’d like to volunteer for any of the activities throughout Fashion Week or you’d simply like to know more, just call me on 07595 091384 or email jdavenport@macmillan.org.uk.

To buy tickets for the fashion show, just pop Lincoln Fashion Week into your favourite search engine to buy online or get in touch for physical tickets.

It’s certainly busy times in Lincolnshire, but as always, it’s hugely important that Macmillan receives the support locally to fund its vital services.

For more details, visit www.macmillan.org.uk.