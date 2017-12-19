Fantastic tree festival boosts hospice work

A spectacular Festival of Christmas Trees has raised over £6,000 to boost the funds of a North Lincolnshire hospice.

Scores of people turned out for the twelfth annual charity event in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice, run by the Rotary Club of Scunthorpe during early December.

It featured 82 sparkling Christmas trees, six wreaths, and a mass of musical entertainment, including the launch of brand new Christmas carol ‘Looking for a Stable’.

Festival organiser George Jefferson, a former trustee at the Burringham Road Hospice said: “We set up the Festival of Christmas Trees to support this important, much needed local charity, which continues to provide outstanding care to all the patients and families it serves.”

He added: “We estimate over 1,000 people visited this year’s event and they have shown their generosity and kindness by making donations, and buying gifts and refreshments to raise £6,200, a fantastic amount of money for Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

“I’d like to say thank you to all of them, along with the organisations who decorated all the wonderful trees, as well as all of the musical groups who put on such beautiful performances.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to the members of Old Brumby United Church, for allowing us to host this event every year.”

Fellow Rotarian and Lindsey Lodge Community Fundraiser Anne Millett added: “What a marvellous early Christmas gift for Lindsey Lodge Hospice to receive such a significant amount of money!

“On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I’d like to say how grateful we all are to George and his wife Sue for all their time and effort in organising this lovely event every year.

“Not only do they plan and co-ordinate the event, they also submit a show-stopping entry every year, and this year’s ‘Old Brumby’s Curiosity Shop’ was no exception.

“Thank you to Scunthorpe Rotary and all of our supporters for making this year’s Festival of Christmas Trees such a successful event!”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk