Family of Gainsborough man killed in crash pay tribute to him

The family of a Gainsborough man who died after a crash have paid tribute to him.

Connor Hewitt, 21, was driving a black Ford Fiesta which was in collision with a grey Skoda estate car on the A156 near Fenton at around 9.50pm on December 13.

He was taken to Sheffield Hospital but sadly later died.

In a statement, his family said: "Connor was a lovely, friendly, spritely young man who made everyone laugh with his great sense of humour. He enjoyed talking to people and put a smile on everyone’s face.

“He was into fitness and enjoyed visiting the gym, walking, reading and socialising. Connor had just passed his fitness tests and medical to become a retained firefighter in Gainsborough. He had his whole life ahead of him.

“Connor was a lovely lad and he has touched so many people’s lives.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, including the emergency services, relatives, Connor’s friends through to complete strangers. We would also like to thank the person who has set up a GoFund me page to raise money in Connor’s memory.”

To support the GoFundMe appeal, click here.