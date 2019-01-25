Family farm and cafe shop up for national food award

An acclaimed farm shop, butchery and cafe in the village of Grayingham has been named a finalist in the Guild Of Fine Food’s national awards.

Uncle Henry’s is part of a family farming business, managed by Emma Blandford, daughter of the owners, Steve and Meryl Ward.

Emma Blandford and the rest of the Ward family who run the farming business that oversees the Uncle Henry's shop.

Emma said she was “absolutely delighted” to reach the final of the farm shop (farmer owned) of the year category in an awards scheme that honours and promotes excellence in independent retail.

She said: “Everybody in our team works tremendously hard, and reaching this stage recognises their effort and dedication.

“We strive to deliver the best in customer service by offering a friendly welcome and meeting the high expectations of our customers.”

Uncle Henry’s, which opened in 2006, will now be visited by a judge and also a mystery shopper before the result is announced in March. The judges include representatives from Fortnum & Mason and Harrods, plus an award-winning retailer and writer.

Uncle Henry’s offers a wide range of products, including pork and potatoes from the family farm, and it supports more than 45 Lincolnshire food producers.