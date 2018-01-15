Exhibition will take you back in time

Heroes and heroines of the airfield are currently being celebrated at the newest exhibition at Gainsborough Heritage Centre.

The exhibition is courtesy of Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire and during January it is exploring Heroes of the Airfields and during February it will become Heroines of the Homefront.

The Heroes of the Airfields exhibition examines the air threat to the United Kingdom in the First World War and the British response, focusing on the contribution made to the nation’s defence by Lincolnshire airmen.

The exhibition includes some of Gainsborough’s soldiers as well as interactive resources.

The Heroines of the Home Front exhibition will examine the different ways women contributed to the war effort during 1914-18, and focuses on changes in their social status before, during and after this period.

If you are interested in seeing the exhibition the heritage centre in North Street, Gainsborough is open every Tuesday 10am until 4pm, Saturday 10am until 4pm and Sunday 11am until 4pm and ast Admission is at 3.30pm.