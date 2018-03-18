Exhibition bringing Hollywood to Gainsborough

Iconic costumes worn by Hollywood stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Judi Dench and Daniel Craig will feature in a spectacular new exhibition at Gainsborough Old Hall.

The Historical Hall of Fame showcases outfits from major movies, including Shakespeare in Love, Elizabeth and recent Oscar-winner Darkest Hour.

There are also familiar pieces from TV favourites Poldark and Sharpe.

The exhibition opens on Friday, March 30 and runs until Sunday, September 2.

The exhibition of major movie costumes comes on the back of the success of a display of costumes from the hit BBC drama Wolf Hall at the Old Hall last year.

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager at the Old Hall, said: “Last year’s Wolf Hall exhibition went down really well with 10,000 visitors, so this year we’ve decide to go one better.

“We’ve managed to get our hands on 12 great costumes, like Aiden Turner’s Poldark uniform and Judi Dench’s costume from Shakespeare in Love.

“Many of these costumes are period pieces, and, of course, as a 500-year-old building, the Old Hall would have witnessed many of these fashions the first-time round.

“That makes it the perfect venue to showcase them, giving visitors a glimpse into life back then.

“This is going to be one of the best exhibitions we’ve ever had at the Old Hall – don’t miss it.”

The exhibition will be complemented by a programme of special events running throughout.

These also begin on Friday, March 30 with Fashion from the Past

Take a step back in time from the 15th to the 20th centuries as a duo of costumed interpreters share some of the secrets of historical fashion.

There’s also medieval weaponry, children’s dressing up and historical food demonstrations.

The event is on until Monday, April 2.

The second special support event to the main exhibition is King and Queen for the Day, running from May 26 to June 3.

Especially for half term, this is a chance for junior visitors to enjoy dressing up with a variety of children’s costumes.

The third support event is Join Sharpe’s Rifles on Father’s Day, June 17.

With Sean Bean’s uniform from the Sharpe TV series’ on display in the Historical Hall of Fame, join as part of the Rifles regiment in Wellington’s victorious Waterloo campaign.

On July 26, discover secrets of Queen Victoria’s royal household in Meet Queen Victoria and her butler

Have an audience with the Queen herself and learn how to meet and greet the Queen.

The final special support event is Meet Elizabeth’s Executioner from August 25-27.

Meet the Queen’s executioner and hear grisly tales, although not too grisly for youngster.

The executioner will tell tales and let you discover horrible history for yourself.

The main exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The exhibition is included as part of general admission to the hall.

For more information on all events taking place at the Old Hall, visit www.gainsborougholdhall.com