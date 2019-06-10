Events celebrate the vital work of volunteers

Every year charity organisations across the country take time away form their normal busy schedules to say ‘thank you’ to volunteers during National Volunteers’ Week, writes Heather Arnatt.

This national event, which has been running for more than 35 years, aims to recognise the contribution volunteers make in giving their free time back to local activities.

This year, Volunteer Centre West Lindsey (VCWL) held two events to celebrate and recognise the contribution of volunteers.

On June 4, VCWL staff and volunteers visited the Old Nick Theatre and Police Museum, meeting some of the volunteer teams there.

On June 5, the centre hosted its annual volunteer fair event at Gainsborough’s Uphill Community Centre, which was attended by ten local organisations seeking volunteers.

Teams from Barnardo’s, Bransby Horses, Carer’s First, Homestart, Gainsborough Community Wheels, Lincolnshire Police, LPFT, PAACT Support and YMCA all attended the event to talk to prospective volunteers about their activities and services

Whilst volunteers’ week is a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the year so far, the volunteer centre remains open throughout the year offering free, impartial advice and support about opportunities and activities in the local area.

And for those who don’t yet feel ready to volunteer, the centre team also has its Connecting People for Wellbeing scheme, which can guide you towards community activities that meet your needs and interests.

If you’re interested in finding out more about volunteering or connecting with the community, please get in touch on 01427 613470, pop into the volunteer centre offices at the Guildhall at Marshall’s Yard, email westlindsey@voluntarycentreservices.org.uk or visit the website at www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk.