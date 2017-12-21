Volunteers needed for Isle partnership projects

The Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership is looking for volunteers to get involved in their local projects.

Are you interested in learning how to excavate your own garden test pit, help record water vole activity or historic buildings, or help others reminisce about their childhood on the Isle of Axholme? If you are interested, get in touch.

Are you a student or looking to develop your skills? Over the next five years there will be a variety of opportunities welcoming everyone to take part.

Being a volunteer has many benefits such as being with like-minded people, socialising and building your confidence. It can help with your health and wellbeing, and promotes a sense of pride in your local area and accomplishment.

The partnership has published their new volunteer handbook, which has everything you need to know about volunteering. It is packed full of useful information about the projects and includes stunning pictures of the partnership area.

Upcoming volunteering opportunities include:

Presenting the past with Heritage Lincolnshire

Field walking

Oral histories: When I was little (on the Isle)

Oral histories: Crowle Peatland Railway – transcribing and interview research

Helping to repair pathways and routes on Hatfield Moors with Natural England

Habitat management works for species – reptiles and nightjar on Thorne and Hatfield Moors with Natural England

Recording historic buildings (2018)

Wildlife and rural crime training (2018)

Bird box building (2018)

Discover Flaxen Locks project (2018)

Great Crested Newt training (spring 2018)

Water vole survey training (spring 2018)

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Safer, Greener and Cleaner Places, said: “The Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership has got lots of fantastic opportunities available for volunteers to get involved in their wide range of projects. If you have an interest in any of their projects or the history of the Isle of Axholme and would like to volunteer, get in touch with the partnership.”

To receive a volunteering pack or to discuss any of the opportunities, get in touch with the Landscape Partnership team at landscapepartnership@northlincs.gov.uk. You can also contact Laura Smith-Higgins, Archaeology and Heritage Officer at laura.higgins@northlincs.gov.yk or call 01724 297536. Alternatively, visit www.ioahc.net.

For more information about the Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership, visit www.ioahc.net. You can also follow them on Facebook and Twitter.