Enjoy Valentine’s Day at Lincoln Castle under the stars

One lucky couple are being given the opportunity to have a Valentine’s Day to remember with exclusive evening access to Lincoln Castle.

From 7pm to 9pm, the castle will provide an exclusive moonlit walk along the famed castle walls followed by drinks and a choice of canapes in a private hideaway.

The experience will include an after hours wall walk, flowers, exclusive use of the Castle’s Victorian Bath House, two bottles of prosecco, Canapes and two return castle tickets.

Hospitality and group events officer, Ellen Kelman, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to have exclusive access to our beautiful castle grounds, which provide the perfect setting for a romantic evening.”

Price is available on application. Only one package is available.

For more information email HeritageHire@lincolnshire.gov.uk.