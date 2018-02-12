Enjoy a VIP shopping experience at Marshall’s Yard

A special VIP shopping event is being held at Marshall’s Yard on Saturday, March 3.

The day will with an introduction from personal stylist Hayley Eleanor who will accompany shoppers around the stores showing her top picks and this season’s must have from each collection, customers will also have the chance to ask Hayley for her advice and styling expertise. Tickets are £15.

Assistant centre manager, Charlotte Toplass, personal stylist, Hayley Eleanor and centre manager, Alison Shipperbottom are pictured.