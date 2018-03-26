Engineering opportunities in Gainsborough for apprentices

Apprenticeship vacancies at some of Europe’s leading engineering companies in Gainsborough are now open for applicants.

Eight firms who are passionate about developing people have joined forces to form Made in Gainsborough, an initiative to promote the benefits of apprenticeships within the industry.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Jeff Summers, said: “Initiatives such as Made in Gainsborough not only support local people, but they also support local employers.

“In a time where apprenticeships are becoming ever popular, it’s great to see that West Lindsey is leading the way.”

The employers looking for applicants are: A.M.P Rose, Eminox, Regal Manufacturing Ltd, Wefco, Trepko (UK) Ltd, Hooton Engineering Ltd, Clean Tech and A Schulman Gainsborough Ltd.

The partnership is working with Gainsborough College, which is creating a new centre of engineering excellence in the town.

Students could be employed by top Gainsborough firms while they develop the skills they need to build lasting careers.

Michele Guest, Director of Education and Training at Gainsborough College, said: “We are so pleased to be able to offer students a new choice of where they would like to study their apprenticeship – we are striving to create a new centre of engineering excellence right here in Gainsborough and I am delighted to be able to offer the opportunity for young people to study locally.”

For details on the current apprenticeship vacancies for each employer, visit www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship.

To learn more about Made in Gainsborough, or to request copies of a new brochure celebrating engineering and the local opportunities available, contact Amanda Bouttell on 01427 676562 or email amanda.bouttell@west-lindsey.gov.uk.