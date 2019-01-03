Engineering firms celebrate more jobs and more growth

It’s a happy new year for three engineering firms based in Gainsborough after they announced significant investment and expansion plans for 2019.

The pioneering companies -- Eminox and Hooton Engineering, of the Corringham Road Industrial Estate, and CWM Automation, of Long Wood Road -- are all part of the Hexadex Group, with a total workforce of 430 people.

Thanks to £5 million of investment last year, they created nearly 70 jobs and supported 14 apprenticeships, boosting the local economy.

Now they plan to increase these numbers further in 2019 as they expand their operations both nationally and internationally.

Mark Runciman, managing director of Eminox, said: “By investing in our staff and future generations, we can train them to meet our unique and high standards in a more efficient way.

“As one of the largest employers in Gainsborough, we want to make sure that we recruit locally for both new positions and apprenticeships.

“This will support the Lincolnshire economy and provide a unique experience for those who join the company.”

Each of the companies is known for its bespoke engineering skills, leading-edge products and dedication to staff training and innovation.

They all have major plans for worldwide expansion, and are committed to delivering career openings for the next generation of workers, not just in the UK but also across Europe, China, Australia and the USA. According to Engineering UK, this country needs to find 1.8 million new engineers and technicians by the year 2025.

Eminox and Hooton Engineering are also partners in ‘Made In Gainsborough’, a major initiative that encourages school-leavers into engineering, and involves the community in the engineering sector and its benefits.

David Meadows, managing director for Hooton Engineering, said: “Our staff are our number one investment, and that’s why we make sure we train them up.

“We have so many opportunities that we can offer, including travelling to various locations in the UK and Europe to work on site.

“Due to the unique work we do on behalf of our customers, every day is different and offers new challenges. It is an industry where you can put your creativity to the test.”

Hooton Engineering plans to double its growth in 2019 and will be expanding to a new, larger site on North Warren Road in Gainsborough.

The company, which manufactures small-to-medium-sized fabrications, mainly in stainless steel, works with businesses such as Derby Homes, Kerry Foods, Hovis and Noble Foods.

Eminox is already a world leader in designing and manufacturing specialised emissions control systems for names such as Scania, Volvo and Caterpillar.

These systems reduce harmful emissions and enable bus, truck and heavy machinery operators to better protect the environment and meet tight air-quality regulations.

On the back of its growing order book, Eminox has invested more than £4 million in new equipment and staff training to continue its ongoing expansion.

CWM Automation only joined the Hexadex Group three months ago. Having rapidly outgrown its current site, it will be relocating to premises nearly three times larger.

The firm creates bespoke machinery for leading food producers such as Yeo Valley, Troy Foods, Swizzels Matlow, Harvey & Brockless and the Samworth Brothers Group, producers of Ginsters pasties and pies.

CWM’s new site will allow it to tackle bigger projects and increase its workload to meet demand.