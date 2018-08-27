End the summer in monster fashion in Lincoln

Lincoln Cathedral is hosting a monster family fun day this weekend before the summer holidays draw to an end.

On Saturday, September 1 from 1pm, families are invited to come along to the cathedral for the Family Monsters WOW Day event, which will feature lots of fun activities inspired by the strange beasts, mega-monsters and creepy creatures inside and outside of the cathedral walls.

The event will give children the opportunity to take a monster good and evil trail around the cathedral to see if they can identify signs of good and evil hidden around the carvings and statues.

Other hands-on activities will include designing a sea-monster collage based on the fantastical beast imagery in the Wren library, making a clay monster and helping to create a giant sea-monster in the Nave.

There will also be a story time session and ‘spot the Lincoln imp’ activity before the day ends with a service in St Hugh’s Choir.

Sally Bleasdale, education outreach officer at the cathedral, said: “Lincoln is lucky to have such a rich historical culture on its doorstep and we love finding new ways to engage families with the Cathedral’s stories, archaeology and architecture through activities.

“We are very excited for the upcoming monster WOW day and hope the children are both educated and entertained, we look forward to welcoming families from Lincoln and further afield.”

The WOW day event is included in the cathedral’s normal entry charge and family tickets are available.