Emma who runs to deal with the loss of her mum is preparing for her first marathon

Emma took up running to cope with the loss of her mum is set to tackle her first ever marathon.

In February 2018, loving mother, dedicated teacher and devoted voluntary swimming teacher Sheila McHale, from Bircotes, passed away of complications related to Multiple Sclerosis.

Since then, her daughter Emma McHale, 29, has used running to deal with her loss.

Now Emma will be taking on her first ever marathon on April 28, in London, to raise funds for the MS Society, in memory of her mother.

Emma said: “Mum was always committed to her local community and volunteered for almost a decade at the Bircotes Penguins Swimming Club and taught at several local primary schools.

“The cruel disease slowly took away her ability to do what she loved from teaching and reading to even walking before she passed away.”

There are currently 100,000 people diagnosed with MS in the UK. Multiple Sclerosis is a condition that can affect the brain and/or the spinal cord. MS symptoms can include fatigue, vision problems, mobility problems, muscle spasms, bladder problems, bowel problems, numbness and tingling as well as speech and swallowing difficulties. There is currently no cure for MS. It is a lifelong condition that can cause serious disability. The MS Society funds ground-breaking research into treatment and causes.

To help raise money for the MS Society, Emma is holding a 12-hour charity dance-a-thon on the March 23, at the Carlton-In-Lindrick Civic Centre in Oakham Drive.

The dance-a-thon costs £15 per couple, starting at 10am and running until 10pm.

Emma said: “Dancers are welcome to dance for as long as they wish, whether that is just an hour at a time or the full 12 hours. Prizes will be given for the couple/s that dance the longest, best dance routine and best dance move.”

Couples can enter by contacting Emma on emmalmchale@gmail.com or by calling 07931954928. Tickets will not be sold on the door.

If you would like to donate to the MS Society visit Emma’s JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-mchale-london-marathon.