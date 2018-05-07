Elderly resident targeted by 'repair men' distraction burglars

Gainsborough police are appealing for information following a distraction burglary in Kexby.

The incident happened at around 2pm on April 30, when two men called at a house on Westgate offering to carry out repairs.

PCSO Melanie Goodwill, of the Gainsborough Rural South policing team, said: “The elderly resident opened the door and while one of the men kept him talking the other entered the house and searched the rooms upstairs where there was another resident present. Upon seeing them they fled the house.”

One of the men was described as stocky and aged in his 50s, while the other was tall and aged in his 20s. Both were wearing fluorescent jackets.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Lincolnshire police on 101 and quote incident number 393 - 01/05/2018 or email gainsboroughruralsouth.npt@lincs.pnn.police.uk.